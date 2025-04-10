Actor/Director/Writer William Roberts Dies

© William Roberts

Bill Roberts

The offiical X/Twitter account forgame series posted on Wednesday that actor, director, and writer(a.k.a.) has died. Roberts' former wife Nicolette Roberts wrote an obituary for him on February 14.

Roberts was born in Roseburg, OR on October 18, 1943. He moved to London, England to go to Manchester University for drama. He and his former wife co-founded and ran two theatre companies. He worked as a theater actor and radio reader. Roberts was also a pilot and a writer.

Roberts' voice roles in anime include Seitaro Sakaki in Patlabor 2: The Movie , Bularios in Appleseed , Zenzō Kadoma in Goku II - Midnight Eye , Dogen in Sword for Truth , and Moomin Papa in Tanoshii Moomin Ikka . He also voiced Dromarch in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Vesemir in The Witcher , among others.

Sources: The Guardian (Nicolette Roberts), The Witcher game's X/Twitter account