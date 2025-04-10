Chuhai Lips: Canned Flavor of Married Women Anime Reveals Main Cast, Staff, July Debut

WWWave revealed on Thursday the main cast, staff, visual, and July debut for the television anime of writer Chinjao Musume and artist Tama Nogami 's Chuhai Lips: Canned Flavor of Married Women ( Hitozuma no Kuchibiru wa Kan Chūhai no Aji ga Shite ) manga.

The anime stars:

Takahide Ishii as Tsuyoshi (On Air Version)

Shiho Kawaragi as Yui Koriyama (On Air Version)

Hajime Keima is directing the anime at raiose, and is also handling series composition. Yoriko Karei is in charge of character design and color design. Yutaka Aota is the art director. Tomohiro Hayasshi is the director of photography and editor. Fumihiko Odera is serving as sound director.

The omnibus manga centers on college student Tsuyoshi, who loves drinking strong canned chūhai, and his encounters with various married women. The Japanese word chūhai is said to be originally an abbreviation of Shōchū Highball, but it generally refers to a drink made by mixing shōchū and carbonated water.

WWWave's Deregula label is producing the anime as its second announced anime after Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! .

Musume and Nogami launched the ongoing manga on Kodansha 's YanMaga Web website in February 2021. Kodansha started publishing the manga's "Luxurious full-color strong edition" of compiled book volumes in June 2024, and it released the third volume on November 20.

Source: Press release