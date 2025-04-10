Girls Band Cry Cast's Mirei, Natsu Resume Dialogue Recording After Hiatus

Band members went on hiatus last summer due to health reasons

Image via Girls Band Cry anime's website © Toei Animation

The official website for's original anime announced on Thursday that cast membersandhave returned to doing dialogue recording work. The two had gone on a temporary hiatus due to health reasons last summer. The announcement did not specify if or when the two will also resume performances in concerts.

The other three main cast members — Rina , Yuri , and Syuri — have continued performing during Mirei and Natsu 's hiatus.

Toei Animation describes the anime:

The main character drops out of high school in her second year, and aims at entering a university while working alone in Tokyo. A girl is betrayed by her friends and doesn't know what to do. Another girl is abandoned by her parents, and tries to survive in the city by doing part-time jobs. This world lets us down all the time. Nothing goes as planned. But we want something that we can continue to like. We believe there's a place where we belong. That's why we sing.

The cast members play the following roles:

RINA as Nina Iseri

as Nina Iseri Yuri as Momoka Kawaragi

as Momoka Kawaragi Mirei as Subaru Awa

as Subaru Awa Natsu as Tomo Ebizuka

as Tomo Ebizuka Syuri as Rupa

Kazuo Sakai ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , Mushi-Uta ) directed the anime at Toei Animation . Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! Sunshine!! ) handled the series scripts. nari Teshima designed the characters. Mari Kondō and Jae Hoon Jung were the CGI directors. Kenji Tamai ( agehasprings , Sing "Yesterday" for Me , Samurai Flamenco ) composed the music. Yūsuke Tanaka ( agehasprings ) was credited for music accompaniment.

The television anime premiered on April 5 last year and aired for 13 episodes. Toei Animation released the anime in English digitally in North America on August 13. Crunchyroll started streaming the series on November 6.

The cast members headlined a concert as their Togenashi Togeari band that March. The band has since performed several concerts and is planning one at Tokyo's famed Nippon Budokan arena on September 23.

The first film Seishun Kyо̄sо̄kyoku (Rhapsody of Youth) in the upcoming two-film compilation will open on October 3, and the second film Naa, Mirai. (Hey, Future.) will open on November 14.