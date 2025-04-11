Ao Oni: The Horror of Blueberry Onsen Game's Switch Version Launches on April 25

Game also slated for PC via, will have text in 10 languages

The company Game Studio and creative agency UUUM announced on Friday the new Ao Oni : The Horror of Blueberry Onsen game will launch for Nintendo Switch on April 25. The game is also slated for PC via Steam and is listed as "coming soon."

New features include co-op play, chat, character conversations, 16x speed mode, and online rankings. There will also be new species of blue demons.

The game will feature English, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Indonesian languages.

The game's Steam page describes the story:

The once-popular hot spring inn known for its "beauty-enhancing hot spring" is now a ruin. There was a rumor that it was haunted. Hiroshi, Takeshi, Mika, and Takuro visit the abandoned hot spring inn to record “Mika Channel” and encounter a “suspicious man” and “Ai” there... What is the Blueberry Hot Spring found in the abandoned inn, and what awaits them in its deepest depths...? Can Hiroshi and the others escape safely?

The companies had teased a new game last September.

Ao Oni X , the most recent game in the franchise, launched for iOS and Android in December 2020. The game features link functionality with the Ao Oni Online iOS and Android game. Players who finish the story in the new game can obtain special skins in Ao Oni Online, and players who clear limited missions in Ao Oni Online can unlock stories in the new game.

Ao Oni

The originalhorror game bymakes players solve various puzzles and riddles in order to escape a demon in a locked or enclosed space. The game debuted for free online in 2004, and it is available in both Japanese and English.

The game inspired the Aooni The Blue Monster ( Ao Oni: The Animation ) television anime series, a collection of comedic shorts, beginning in October 2016. It also inspired the Ao Oni: The Animation anime film, which tells a new story not from the original game or any of the other adaptations. Crunchyroll streamed both as they debuted in Japan. The franchise also inspired two live-action films in July 2014 and July 2015.

The sequel smartphone game Ao Oni 2 launched for iOS and Android devices in December 2016. The Ao Oni 3 sequel game launched in December 2017. The Ao Oni Online game launched for iOS and Android devices in September 2018.

J-Novel Club is digitally publishing the novel series adaptation with story by Kenji Kuroda ( Ace Attorney manga) and art by Karin Suzuragi ( Higarashi manga). The novel series began in 2013 and ran for seven main volumes and one side-story volume.