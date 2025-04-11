News
Crunchyroll Streams Polygon Pictures' Original Anime Film Bloody Escape: Bats out of Hell
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The film debuted in Japan in January 2024.
Crunchyroll describes the story: "After being turned into a cyborg, Kisaragi faces pursuit from vampires and vengeful yakuza."
The film stars (character name spellings are not official):
- Yūki Ono as Kisaragi
- Reina Ueda as Lunalu
- Sōma Saitō as Kurusu
- Yūma Uchida as Jami
- Satsuki Yukino as Lalak
- Masayo Kurata as Nonok
- Jun Fukuyama as Zanza
- Ryōtarō Okiayu as Zesh
- Kazuhiro Nakaya as Yaohachi
- Ayaka Ōhashi as Ekua
- Rie Takahashi as Ferres
- Maria Naganawa as Martes
- Shō Hayami as Alga
- Shinichirō Miki as Ulla
- Rina Hidaka as Em
- Kōichi Yamadera as Tenbōrin
Gorō Taniguchi (Code Geass, One Piece Film Red) directed and wrote the movie at Polygon Pictures, and was credited with the original plan. Yūsuke Kozaki (Fire Emblem franchise, No More Heroes, Donyatsu) designed the characters. Shingo Nagai (WorldEnd, High Card) wrote the scripts alongside Taniguchi, and Simadoriru designed the characters alongside Kozaki. Satoshi Oyamada was the CG director, and Kōtarō Nakagawa (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion franchise) composed the music. Slow Curve planned and produced the film, and GAGA distributed the film.
Atsuki Taketomo performed the theme song "Tokumei Kibō" (Anonymous Unconventional Plan).
Source: Crunchyroll via @WTK