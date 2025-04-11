Crunchyroll Streams Polygon Pictures' Original Anime Film Bloody Escape: Bats out of Hell

Film from directordebuted in January 2024

Image via Bloody Escape film's website ©2024 BLOODY ESCAPE製作委員会

Bloody Escape: Bats Out of Hell

began streaming the original anime film on Friday under the title

The film debuted in Japan in January 2024.

Crunchyroll describes the story: "After being turned into a cyborg, Kisaragi faces pursuit from vampires and vengeful yakuza."

The film stars (character name spellings are not official):

Gorō Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece Film Red ) directed and wrote the movie at Polygon Pictures , and was credited with the original plan. Yūsuke Kozaki (Fire Emblem franchise, No More Heroes, Donyatsu ) designed the characters. Shingo Nagai ( WorldEnd , High Card ) wrote the scripts alongside Taniguchi, and Simadoriru designed the characters alongside Kozaki. Satoshi Oyamada was the CG director, and Kōtarō Nakagawa ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion franchise) composed the music. Slow Curve planned and produced the film, and GAGA distributed the film.

Atsuki Taketomo performed the theme song "Tokumei Kibō" (Anonymous Unconventional Plan).

Source: Crunchyroll via @WTK