Lycoris Recoil: Friends are thieves of time. Anime Short Films to Stream on Aniplex USA's YouTube Channel
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Aniplex of America announced on Friday that it will stream Lycoris Recoil: Friends are thieves of time., the upcoming six Lycoris Recoil anime short films, starting on April 16 on the Aniplex of America YouTube channel. New episodes will release every Wednesday.
The new stories, with their accompanying visuals and staff members, include:Episode 1: "Take it easy"
- Script: Shingo Adachi
- Storyboard/Technical Director: Takashi Sakuma
- Storyboard Script: Imigimuru
- Storyboard: Shingo Adachi
- Creative Director: Tsuyoshi Tobita
- Script: Yoshikazu Tominaga
- Storyboard/Creative Director: Takayuki Kikuchi
- Script: Ken Yamamoto
- Storyboard/Creative Director: Motoki Nakanishi
- Script: Shingo Adachi
- Storyboard/Creative Director: Masayuki Sakoi
The shorts center on the daily lives of the characters at Café LycoReco.
Lycoris Recoil premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub. The anime also aired on Adult Swim's Toonami block in January. Crunchyroll describes the story:
For these peaceful days――there's a secret behind it all.
A secret organization that prevents crimes: “DA - Direct Attack”. And their group of all-girl agents: “Lycoris”. This peaceful everyday life is all thanks to these young girls. The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris. They work together at one of its branches–Café LycoReco.
Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It's mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris.
The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!
The television anime was Shingo Adachi's directorial debut. Before this anime, Adachi was the character designer and chief animation director for Sword Art Online and Wagnaria!! (Working!!). Imigimuru (This Art Club Has a Problem!) designed the television anime, and A-1 Pictures produced the project. Ben-To author Asaura drafted the story. Kimika Onai (Nogizaka46, Sakurazaka46 outfits) designed the characters' uniforms.
Source: Press release