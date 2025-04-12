Marvel, Toho to Release Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe Comic Series

1st of 5 issues to ship on July 16

Marvel and TOHO International announced on Friday that they will release the five-part Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe series of comics starting with the first issue on July 16. Writer Gerry Duggan and artist Javier Garrón are working on the series. Mark Brooks illustrated the main wraparound cover below.

Image courtesy of Marvel © 2025 MARVEL © TOHO CO., LTD.

Marvel describes the story:

A previously dormant Godzilla has been angrily awoken and begun carving a path of annihilation as Earth's Mightiest Heroes band together to try and stop its cataclysmic rampage! But when their combined efforts fail to slow the Bringer of Destruction, Earth's heroes are forced to go to extraordinary lengths to try and bring Godzilla down – including joining forces with Earths most devious villains! But will this be enough to stop Godzilla as it tears straight through the Marvel Universe into the Dark Dimension and other realms? Plus, how is the King of the Monsters connected to the mysterious metal, Vibranium, and what does this mean for Wakanda? In the face of an unstoppable force of nature, the Marvel Universe must come together like never before in this earth-shattering fight for Earth's survival.

The new series is the culmination of Marvel's previously announced team-up with TOHO International for the Godzilla vs. series of six one-shots that see Godzilla face off against Marvel heroes

Marvel and TOHO International released the Godzilla vs. Fantastic Four one-shot comic, written by Ryan North and illustrated by John Romita Jr., on March 19.

The Godzilla vs. Hulk one-shot comic by Gerry Duggan and Giuseppe Camuncoli will go on sale on April 16, the Godzilla vs Spider-Man one-shot comic by Joe Kelly and Nick Bradshaw will ship on April 30, the Godzilla vs X-Men one-shot by Fabian Nicieza and Emilio Laiso will ship on May 14, and the Godzilla vs. Thor one-shot comic by Jason Aaron and Aaron Kurder will ship on July 2.

Each one-shot is "set in different eras of Godzilla and Marvel Comics ."

Marvel Comics and Tsuburaya Productions launched the ULTRAMAN X AVENGERS mini-comic series on August 14.

Marvel's previous Japanese print collaborations include Kodansha 's Magazine "Marvel" Manga Award in 2017 and 2018, Kazuki Takahashi 's " Secret Reverse " and other one-shot manga (2019), Sanshirō Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi 's Deadpool: Samurai manga (2020), Nao Fuji's Marvel Meow series (2021), powered suits designed by Eiichi Shimizu for the Tech-On Avengers comic series (2021), three Ultraman limited series in 2020-2022 with a Marvel/Ultraman crossover event planned, and Viz 's Marvel Comics : A Manga Tribute collection (2023).

Source: Press release