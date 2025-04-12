Nekopara After – La Vraie Familie Game Reveals Opening Video, May 22 Launch

Neko Works and Sekai Project revealed on Friday that the Nekopara After – La Vraie Familie game will release on Steam on May 22 (or May 23 depending on timezone). Neko Works is streaming the opening video for the game. The video features Ceui 's song "Contrail."

The game's Steam listing describes the story:

A new chapter begins with the arrival of the catgirl, Fraise! She seeks advice from his little sister, Shigure and while Fraise feels the relationship between siblings is most important, Shigure priorities the happiness of her catgirls. This sets the stage in the battle between catgirl and girl!

The game will release with audio in Japanese and the interface and subtitles in Japanese, English, and Traditional Chinese.

The game was originally announced at Anime Expo 2022 as DLC for Nekopara Vol. 4 , before being changed to a standalone game.

Neko Works and Good Smile Company are developing the Nekopara Sekai Connect game for PC and smartphones. The game is slated for release in spring 2026.

Sekai Project announced last July it is releasing a remaster of the Nekopara game series. The releases will feature updated character sprites and full HD support. Nekopara Vol 1 was originally slated for release in the fourth quarter of 2024 with later volumes releasing in 2025.

Sekai Project previously ran a Kickstarter campaign in 2017 to fund an original video anime ( OVA ) based on the game franchise. The OVA launched on Steam in December 2017. The Kickstarter campaign also funded a 12-minute OVA of the prequel game as a stretch goal.

The game series inspired a television anime series that premiered in January 2020 and ran for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the series as it aired with both English subtitles and an English dub.