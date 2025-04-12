Next Godzilla x Kong Sequel Film Casts Alycia Debnam-Carey

Debnam-Carey joins other new cast Matthew Modine, Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O'Connell, Delroy Lindo

Image via Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire website © 2024 WARNER BROS. ENT. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. GODZILLA TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Wednesday that Alycia Debnam-Carey () will join the cast of the planned sequel to, the newest part ofand's "Monsterverse"

The most recently reported addition to the cast is Matthew Modine ( Oppenheimer , Stranger Things , Hard Miles , Zero Day ). The film also cast actress Kaitlyn Dever ( Dopesick, Booksmart , upcoming The Last of Us second season) and Jack O'Connell ( Unbroken , Ferrari ), who will play the brother of Dever's character. The Hollywood Reporter adds that Dan Stevens is returning from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as the monster veterinarian Trapper, and also reported that Delroy Lindo ( Get Shorty , Gone in 60 Seconds , upcoming Sinners film) is joining the cast. Lindo will reportedly play the boss of Dever's character.

Grant Sputore ( I Am Mother ) will direct the film.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire opened in the United States in March 2024. The film earned US$80 million in its opening weekend in the U.S., topping the box office for the weekend. The film opened in Japan in April 2024, and debuted at #2 in the box office. The film sold 306,000 tickets and earned 466,704,060 yen (about US$2.97 million in current conversion) in its first four days (the film opened on a long weekend).

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the highest-grossing movie in Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment 's "Monsterverse" series, with US$570 million earnings worldwide, beating the 2017 film Kong: Skull Island , which earned US$568.8 million.

The film's domestic and international earnings are at US$196.3 million and US$373.7 million, respectively. The film is the highest-grossing "Monsterverse" title in 35 markets including Brazil, Colombia, France, India, Indonesia, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The "Monsterverse" Hollywood franchise currently includes the 2014 Godzilla film, the 2017 Kong: Skull Island film, the 2019 Godzilla: King of the Monsters film, the 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong film, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire . The franchise also includes Monarch: Legacy of Monsters , Legendary Entertainment 's series featuring "Godzilla and the Titans." The series debuted worldwide on Apple TV+ in November 2023, and will have a second season.

Source: Deadline (Anthony D'Alessandro)