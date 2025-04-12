The Kingdoms of Ruin's yoruhashi Launches New Manga in August

Battle fantasy manga Nemureru Mori no Rega debuts on August 8

The May issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine announced on Wednesday that yoruhashi will launch a new manga titled Nemureru Mori no Rega (Sleeping Rega, or literally, Sleeping Rega in the Woods) in the magazine's September issue, which will publish on August 8.

The "traditional battle fantasy" manga centers on a great adventure that begins when a beloved princess wakes up from a deep slumber, (The manga's title is an apparent reference to the Japanese title of the fairy tale Sleeping Beauty, Nemureru Mori no Bijo .)

Image via Amazon © yoruhashi, Mag Garden, Seven Seas

yoruhashi

Hametsu no Ōkoku

's ongoing) manga launched in'smagazine in April 2019. The manga also runs on the, andwebsites.is releasing the manga in English.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired and is also streaming an English dub.

yoruhashi launched the Kokusan Shōjo Clarith (Domestically Produced Girl Clarith) manga in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in December 2022. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Comic Days app in January 2024, when Shonen Magazine Edge ended publication in October 2023. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume in December 2023.

