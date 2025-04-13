Boichi, Roswell Hosoki's Sake no Hosomichi ~Collab & Remake~ Manga Ends

Manga launched in July 2024 as part of Hosoki'smanga's 30th anniversary

Image via PR Times ©Boichi

The 2,946th issue of'smagazine announced on Friday thatand'smanga will end in the magazine's next issue on April 18.

The manga launched in Weekly Manga Goraku in July 2024. The manga remakes select stories from Hosoki's original Sake no Hosomichi manga as part of the earlier manga's 30th anniversary celebration.

Hosoki's "timeless bible for heavy drinkers" manga centers around a salaryman who goes drinking in bars from season to season. The manga waxes philosophical about alcoholic drinks, and the compiled volumes even include recipes.

Hosoki launched the Sake no Hosomichi manga in Weekly Manga Goraku in 1994. Nihonbungeisha published the manga's 56th compiled book volume on December 18.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the 26-volume Dr. Stone manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series in March 2022. Viz Media published the manga digitally and in print. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

The first season of the manga's anime adaptation debuted in July 2019. Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. The first cours (quarter of a year) of Dr. Stone: New World , the third Dr. Stone anime season, premiered in Japan in April 2023, and the second cours premiered in Japan in October 2023. The third season's final episode aired in December 2023. The first cours of the anime's fourth and final season titled Dr. Stone: Science Future premiered on January 9. The season's second cours will premiere in July. The anime will air for three cours with breaks in between.

Boichi most recently launched The Marshal King manga on Shonen Jump+ on February 7. MANGA Plus is releasing the series digitally in English and Spanish.