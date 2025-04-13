Manta Launches Romance Webtoon Her Merry Obsession

Manta also offers promotional event

Image via RIDI's website © Manta

Manta launched its new romance webtoon Her Merry Obsession on April 10. The series is based on a novel of the same name by MOOMI (Dry Fish Girl), also known for writing the original work behind the Netflix Original Series When the Phone Rings. Artwork for the webtoon is provided by 18.9Studio.

Manta describes the story:

For two blissful years, Soryung's world revolved around her husband—until he vanished without a trace. In her search for answers, she learns the heartbreaking truth that he was never hers to begin with. But she's not about to let him slip away, even if he is a black ops agent with a hundred faces…

The original novel was named one of the top romance titles on RIDI , a Korean e-book platform, in 2024.

To celebrate the launch, Manta is offering a promotional event with a 16% discount on Gems, the in-app currency used to unlock episodes (the series is available for free for subscribers to the service, however). Further details about the event can be found on the event page.

The webtoon is available in two different versions: edited and full version. You need to verify age to access the full version.

Currently, an English version of the web novel is not available.