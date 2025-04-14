Atsushi Kaneko's EVOL Manga Ends With 10th Volume

Manga launched in August 2020, inspired live-action series in November 2023

The ninth compiled book volume of'smanga revealed on Friday that the manga will end with its 10th volume.

The dark hero manga centers on three young kids who attempt to take their own lives out of despair and hopelessness for the world, but fail in the attempt. In the hospital, they awaken to a power inside them that could allow them to be heroes. But the directionless trio, who feel there is no place for them in the world, begin an ultimate betrayal of humanity.

Kaneko launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Beam magazine in August 2020. The manga inspired a live-action series that premiered in November 2023.

Digital Manga Publishing released two of six volumes of Kaneko's earlier manga Bambi and her Pink Gun in English in 2005. Kaneko's SOIL manga inspired a live-action television series in 2010. SOIL and Kaneko's Wet Moon were previously nominated for Best Crime Comic at France's Angoulême International Comics Festival.

Kaneko launched the Search and Destroy manga, based on Osamu Tezuka 's Dororo manga, in Micro Magazine Publishing Company's TezuComi magazine in October 2018, and ended it after 18 chapters. Mangasplaining began serializing the manga in the Mangasplaining Extra (MSX) newsletter in August 2023. Fantagraphics and Mangasplaining Extra published the manga in print.

