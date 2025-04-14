gumi Confirms JoJo's Bizarre Adventure App Game for 2025 in Video

Game's website features countdown that ends on June 30

The JOJODAY event for the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise confirmed on Saturday that the anime franchise is getting a new app game from distributor gumi that will launch in 2025. The game will be available on the App Store and Google Play , and will be free to play (there will be optional items available to purchase).

A teaser website for the game features a countdown that ends on June 30 at 6:00 p.m. JST (5:00 a.m. EDT).

gumi had announced in March 2024 that it had acquired the rights to distribute a mobile online game in Japan based on the anime adaptation of Hirohiko Araki 's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga .

KLab is developing a separate online mobile game based on the anime with a new partnership with Beijing-based Wanda Cinemas Games. KLab had announced in August 2020 that it had acquired the mobile game distribution rights to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime for the Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau regions, and was developing a new game for the franchise that it would distribute in both Traditional and Simplified Chinese. KLab plans to release the game worldwide outside of Japan in 2026.

The latest game in the franchise is JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : All-Star Battle R , a new version of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : All-Star Battle fighting game. The game launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in September 2022. The game has since released two Season Passes with extra characters.