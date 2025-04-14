Manga Up! Global Adds The Quest for the Luxury Liner, The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten: after the rain in English

Image courtesy of Square Enix

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten: after the rain

Manga UP! describes The Quest for the Luxury Liner: Seize the Rich Life with a Ship-Summoning Skill in Another World :

Wataru Toyoumi, an average college student, suddenly finds himself stranded in another world. Just when he's at a loss, he discovers he has a unique skill: the ability to summon ships! With enough EXP and money, he could even call forth an unsinkable luxury cruise liner... But how can he do that with no sea in sight? Set sail for adventure aim for luxuries in another world!

The manga launched in Square Enix 's G Fantasy in November 2020. The company shipped the sixth compiled volume of the manga on March 27.

This spin-off of “The Angel Next Door Spoilers Me Rotten” covers events from the past and present, adapted from the original novel's volume 5.5, along with the special edition's short story. Highschooler Fujimiya Amane just started living alone but already has a strange neighbor. Right next door to him lives the most beautiful girl at school, the “Angel” known as Shiina Mahiru. Their curious relationship blossomed when Amane lends Mahiru an umbrella on a fateful rainy day. Once complete strangers, now neighbors, these teens find themselves gradually drawn to each other. A collection of sweet, impatient moments of everyday life between a blunt boy and his cute neighbor.

Puyo launched the manga adaptation of Saekisan 's The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten ( Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsu no Ma ni ka Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken ) light novel series on Manga UP! in December 2023. The spinoff manga adapts episodes from the original light novels' 5.5 short story compilation volume, and also episodes from the 5.5 volume's special edition. The manga's second volume shipped in Japan on Wednesday.

Saekisan began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in December 2018. SB Creative 's GA Bunko imprint began publishing the story in print volumes with illustrations by Hanekoto in June 2019. The third volume shipped in Japan on March 15. A manga adaptation by Suzu Yūki launched on the Manga UP! service in January 2022. Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga. The company published the first volume in English in February 2024 and shipped the third volume on January 21.

The television anime adaptation of the light novel series premiered on Tokyo MX on January 2023. A second season for the anime is in production.

