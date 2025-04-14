News
Sony Raises Price of PlayStation 5 in Europe, Australia, New Zealand
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
In Europe, the price of the PS5 Digital Edition has risen to €499.99. The price for the Standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive has not changed.
In the United Kingdom, the price of the PS5 Digital Edition has risen to £429.99. The price for the Standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive has not changed.
In Australia, the price of the Standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive has risen to AUD $829.95, and the PS5 Digital Edition has risen to AUD $749.95.
In New Zealand, the price of the Standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive has risen to NZD $949.95, and the PS5 Digital Edition has risen to NZD $859.95.
The price of the PS5 Pro in these regions has not changed.
Sony has conversely dropped the disc drive price for PS5 in these regions to the following prices:
- Europe: €79.99
- UK: £69.99
- Australia: AUD $124.95
- New Zealand: NZD $139.95
Sony added that PS5 prices in select markets in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) not mentioned above may have also received price increases.
SIE increased the suggested retail price of the PS5 console and its related peripherals in Japan on September 2. The company cited severe external conditions, including recent changes in the global economic situation, as the reason for the price changes.
Source: Sony's PlayStation Blog (Isabelle Tomatis)