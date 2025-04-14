Webtoon Partners with IDW Publishing to Publish Reformatted Version of Godzilla: Unnatural Disasters Comic

Image courtesy of WEBTOON © Toho Co. Ltd

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. announced on Friday it will launch a new partnership with IDW Publishing to bring several of the publisher's popular titles to its English-language platform. Beginning April 25, WEBTOON will be the exclusive digital home for webcomic adaptations of Godzilla: Unnatural Disasters, Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees, and They Called Us Enemy. Additional titles are expected to be announced in the future.

The first three titles to launch under the collaboration include:

– A three-part series featuring Godzilla's iconic kaiju adversaries, time-hopping battles, and a storyline that descends into the underworld. Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees – A dark crime tale about Samantha, a bear who runs a hardware store by day and lives as a serial killer by night.

– A dark crime tale about Samantha, a bear who runs a hardware store by day and lives as a serial killer by night. They Called Us Enemy – A graphic memoir by actor George Takei about his childhood in U.S. internment camps during World War II, focusing on themes of loyalty, fear, and resilience.

