3rd Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199 Film Opens at #6

Image via Comic Natalie © 藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2025

Doraemon

: Nobita's Art World Tales), the 44th film in the, stayed at #1 at the Japanese box office in its sixth weekend. The film sold 142,000 tickets for 180,596,400 yen (about US$1.26 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 3.4 million tickets for a cumulative total of 4,077,211,300 yen (about US$28.45 million).

The film opened in Japan on March 7. It sold 571,000 tickets for 702,817,200 yen (about US$4.78 million) in its first three days.

The story follows Doraemon, Nobita, and friends as they enter a painting into a medieval European world. In the painting, they meet Claire and Milo, children from the country of Artoria. They also encounter a small demon with wings named Chai. Together, they face a powerful enemy for a legendary jewel.

Yukiyo Teramoto ( Doraemon series and movies) directed the film. Satoshi Itō ( Doraemon series) wrote the script. The film commemorates the 45th anniversary of Doraemon movies. Aimyon performed the film's theme song "Sketch," as well as the film's insert song "Kimi no Yume o Kikinagara, Boku wa Waraeru Idea o!" (An Idea That Makes Me Smile Comes to Me, While I Listen to Your Dreams!).

Image via Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- website © King Record Co., Ltd.

The movie , described as "Japan's first interactive film," rose from #6 to #5 in its eighth weekend. The film earned 109,170,300 yen (about US$762,300) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 510,000 tickets and earned a cumulative total of 1,239,783,200 yen (about US$8.65 million).

The film earned 160,297,600 yen (about US$1.07 million) in its first three days.

The story of the film, including the winner of the Third Division Rap Battle onscreen, can be different at each screening. The storyline will change depending on the realtime polling of the audience members via their smartphones. The interactive film has 48 story routes, 16 new songs, and seven possible endings.

The Division All Stars perform the film's opening theme song "Hypnosis Mic -Division Battle Anthem-+."

Takanori Tsujimoto ( Resident Evil: Vendetta ) directed the film at Polygon Pictures , and Yūichirō Momose — a developer of the franchise 's story setting, characters, and game events — wrote the script. Kazui returned as the character designer. TOHO NEXT is distributing the film. ( A-1 Pictures animated the previous television anime with a different main staff.)

King Records ' Hypnosis Mic rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. Hypnosis Mic 's first full album Enter the Hypnosis Microphone launched in April 2018. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The project includes multiple manga tie-ins, a mobile game, stage plays, and live events.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 西﨑義展/宇宙戦艦ヤマト3199製作委員会

Gunjō no Asteroid

Be Forever Yamato : Rebel 3199

(Ultramarine Asteroid), the third film for), the latest project in theremakes, ranked at #6 in its opening weekend.

The film's special limited edition Blu-ray Disc launched on April 11, the same day it opened in theaters. The film will then ship on retail Blu-ray Disc and DVD on June 25.

The anime will premiere as seven films. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime under the title Star Blazers : Space Battleship Yamato 3199 .

Kuro no Shinryaku (Dark Invasion), the first film, opened in July 2024. The film earned 58,863,050 yen (about US$373,295) in its first three days. The anime's second film Sekijitsu no Shutsugeki (The Assault of the Burning Sun) premiered in Japan in November 2024 . The film earned 64,118,600 yen (about US$406,624) in its first three days.

Mizuiro no Sasha (The Aqua Sasha), the fourth film, will open on October 10.

Megumi Han took over the role of Sasha in the second film. Megumi Han 's mother Keiko Han voiced the role in the Be Forever Yamato film.

Naomichi Yamato ( From the New World , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans episode director) is directing the new anime, with Harutoshi Fukui now also credited as supervising director along with his roles as head writer and scriptwriter as in previous anime in the series. Hideki Oka is also returning as co-writer on the script. Nobuteru Yūki is returning as character designer. Junichirō Tamamori , Mika Akitaka , and Yasushi Ishizu are credited for mechanical designs. Hiroyuki Gotō is the CG producer, while Shōsuke Uechi is credited as CG director. Tomohiro Yoshida is the sound director.

The live-action film of Mashiro 's My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 ( Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru ) manga dropped off the top 10 in its third weekend, but still earned 25,529,900 yen (about US$178,200) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 257,305,180 yen (about US$1.79 million).

The Shinran Jinsei no Mokuteki film rose from #3 to #2 in the mini-theater rankings in its seventh weekend.

