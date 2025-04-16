Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon Anime Reveals TV Format, Main Cast, Staff, Fall 2025 Debut

Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed the main cast, staff, teaser visual, promotional video, fall premiere, and television format for the anime adaptation of Shisui Meikyou and tef 's Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Trusted Companions Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to the Gift of an Unlimited Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge on My Former Party Members ( Shinjiteita Nakama-tachi ni Dungeon Okuchi de Korosarekaketa ga Gift "Mugen Gacha" de Level 9999 no Nakama-tachi o Te ni Irete Moto Party Member to Sekai ni Fukushuu & "Zamaa!" Shimasu! ) light novel series, on Thursday.

The anime will star:

Nina Tamaki as Light

Ikumi Hasegawa as Mei

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©明鏡シスイ・ホビージャパン/無限ガチャ製作委員会

Katsushi Sakurabi ( Flying Witch , The Betrayal Knows My Name ) is directing the anime at J.C.STAFF , Hiroshi Ohnogi ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Kekkaishi ) is in charge of series, scripts, and Yukie Suzuki ( Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ) is designing the characters. Yoshikazu Iwanami ( Ajin , Fate/Zero , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ) is the sound director, and Ryō Takahashi ( High Card , Wind Breaker ) is composing the music.

© Shisui Meikyou, tef, Hobby Japan, J-Novel Club

When Light is kicked out of the Concord of the Tribes, his former comrades instantly turn on him. Light escapes this diabolical act of betrayal by the skin of his teeth...only to find himself in the deepest part of the Abyss, the most dangerous dungeon in the realm! To avoid being eaten by carnivorous monsters, he uses the Unlimited Gacha, his sole magical skill. But where it previously only produced junk items, this time Mei—a gorgeous Level 9999 fighter in a maid outfit—springs forth! Fast forward three years and Light has carved out his own kingdom in this backwater dungeon, summoning more beautiful Level 9999 warriors who swear absolute fealty to him. Now a powerful Level 9999 Overlord himself, Light plans to ascend to the surface and take revenge on his betrayers one by one!

licensed the novels, and it describes the story:

Shisui began serializing the story on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in April 2020. Hobby Japan published the first print volume with illustrations by tef in May 2021, and the 12th volume will ship on Friday.

Takashi Ohmae launched a manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in May 2021. Kodansha will publish the manga's 16th compiled book volume on May 9. Seven Seas licensed the manga.

