Girls Band Cry Compilation Films Reveal Returning Cast, Staff, Teaser

The official website for the Girls Band Cry anime revealed the returning cast and staff, key visual, and teaser trailer for the upcoming Seishun Kyо̄sо̄kyoku (Rhapsody of Youth) and Naa, Mirai. (Hey, Future.) two-film compilation, on Wednesday.

Image via Girls Band Cry anime's X/Twitter account ©Toei Animation

The returning cast members include:

RINA as Nina Iseri

as Nina Iseri Yuri as Momoka Kawaragi

Mirei as Subaru Awa

as Subaru Awa Natsu as Tomo Ebizuka

Syuri as Rupa

Kazuo Sakai ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , Mushi-Uta ) returns to direct the compilation films at Toei Animation . Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! Sunshine!! ) is writing the scripts, and nari Teshima is again designing the characters. The series' insert song arranger Kenji Tamai is the films' music producer, and Yūsuke Tanaka ( agehasprings ) is again credited for the background music . Jae Hoon Jung returns along with new CGi director Daiki Nakazawa . Toei is distributing the films.

Image via Girls Band Cry anime's website © Toei Animation

Seishun Kyо̄sо̄kyoku

Naa, Mirai.

The first filmwill premiere on October 3, and the second filmwill screen on November 14.

Toei Animation describes the anime:

The main character drops out of high school in her second year, and aims at entering a university while working alone in Tokyo. A girl is betrayed by her friends and doesn't know what to do. Another girl is abandoned by her parents, and tries to survive in the city by doing part-time jobs. This world lets us down all the time. Nothing goes as planned. But we want something that we can continue to like. We believe there's a place where we belong. That's why we sing.

The television anime premiered in April 2024 and aired for 13 episodes. Toei Animation released the anime in English digitally in North America on August 13. Crunchyroll started streaming the series on November 6.

The staff announced in July last year that cast members Mirei and Natsu are going on a temporary hiatus due to health reasons. The remaining three main cast members — Rina , Yuri, and Syuri — will continue performing.