Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth Games Release Opening Movie Trailers

Games launch physically/digitally for PS4 in 2025 following Switch versions' cancellation

Idea Factory International (IFI) revealed the opening trailers for the upcoming western releases of its Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 , Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 2 Sisters Generation , and Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation games on Tuesday.

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1+ Opening

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 2 Sisters Generation Opening

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation Opening

The games are scheduled for physical and digital release in North America and Europe for PlayStation 4 in 2025.

Compile Heart released the PS4 version in Japan for Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1+ in May 2018, and for the other two games in August 2024.

IFI had canceled the releases for Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe because the games' contents did "not comply with the Nintendo Guidelines." The company also canceled the Death end re;Quest: Code Z game for Switch for the same reason.

The company previously delayed the Switch versions of Compile Heart 's Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth game series digitally in North America and Europe indefinitely in May 2024, and they were scheduled for digital release on Switch in the West that same month. The games launched in Japan that May as planned.

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 is a remake of the first game in Compile Heart 's Hyperdimension Neptunia game series. The game originally shipped for the PS Vita in Japan in 2013, and in the West in 2014. It also debuted on PC via Steam in 2015. Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1+ , Compile Heart 's "refined" PS4 version of Re;Birth 1 , shipped in Japan in May 2018. Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 2 , a remake of the second game in the series, and Hyper Neptunia Re;Birth 3: V Generation , also got releases in the West on both PS Vita and PC via Steam .