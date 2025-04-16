Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics Collection Gets Title Update on April 16

Game adds improved graphics, soundtrack remixes, different title versions, Versus Mode

CAPCOM announced on Tuesday that its Marvel vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics collection is getitng a title update on Wednesday. The update includes different versions X-Men vs. Street Fighter , updated graphics for Marvel vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes , offline Versus Mode, and remixes of classic songs.

The collection launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in September 2024.

Marvel vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics includes seven arcade games:

X-Men Children of the Atom

Marvel Super Heroes

Marvel vs. CAPCOM : Clash of Super Heroes

Marvel vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes

Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter

X-Men vs. Street Fighter

The Punisher

Features include online play, rollback netcode, high score leaderboards, training mode, spectator mode, music jukebox, museum, and new display filters.

CAPCOM released the first CAPCOM Fighting Collection game in June 2022 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

The collection features 10 fighting games including: Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness , Hyper Street Fighter II , Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix , Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo , and Red Earth . The other five games will be all five Darkstalkers games: Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge, Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire, Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers' Revenge , and Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire .