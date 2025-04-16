Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound Game Adds Playable Character Kumori

Game launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, Switch, PC via

The official YouTube channel for PlayStation streamed a trailer on Wednesday for Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound game that reveals a new playable character Kumori.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound , a new sidescroller in the franchise, will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam in summer.

The company describes the game:

From the acclaimed team behind Blasphemous, NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound successfully unites the classic lore and gameplay of the Tecmo -developed (now KOEI TECMO GAMES) NINJA GAIDEN series from the classic era with the depth and intensity of the modern 3D entries. The best of both eras come together to create an epic and thrilling adventure.

Koei Tecmo Games announced in January the new Ninja Gaiden 4 game, a collaboration by developers Team Ninja and Platinum Games , as well as Ninja Gaiden 2 Black , a remastered version of the 2008 Ninja Gaiden II game.