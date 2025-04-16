Yuu Yoshinaga Ends Diary of a Female Lead: Shujinkou Nikki Manga's Main Story

Manga launched in 2021

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

The May issue of'smagazine revealed on April 12 that'smanga's main story will end in the magazine's next issue on May 13.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga and will release the third compiled book volume in English on May 13. Seven Seas describes the story:

Tsujimura Aoi wouldn't consider herself a main character by any means. Meek and insecure, she's constantly alone, unlike her athletic older brother, Itsuki, or her mother, a famous shojo mangaka. Aoi doesn't need to be the heroine, though—all she wants is a true friend. But Itsuki disagrees, and when he brings home Aoi's effortlessly cool classmate Mizusawa Sena, the two concoct a plan to teach Aoi all about love, using shojo manga as their guide. Can this drab side character become an unparalleled female lead by falling for the perfect guy?

Yoshinaga launched the series in Betsucomi in August 2021. Shogakukan shipped the 10th volume on February 26.

