Mario Kart World Game's Video Confirms New Modes, Courses, Items

Nintendo confirmed new modes, courses, items, and tricks in a Direct livestream for its Mario Kart World game on Thursday:

Battle Mode returns with the option to play the traditional Balloon Battle, which is a battle royale, and Coin Runners, a race to collect the most coins. Time Trial mode also returns with downloadable ghost racers online. In Vs. Races, players can experience the tracks in the normal 3-lap structure or in the new Grand Prix style, in which drivers must also race from one course to another. In addition, players can drive on different connecting roads not usually encountered in Grand Prix or Knockout Tour. In Free Roam mode, there are hundreds of P-Switches for special missions, as well as hidden coins and panels.

There is 4-player local split-screen multiplayer, 8-system wireless play, and up to 24-player online modes. The game supports GameChat voice chat and the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera peripheral.

The stream also confirmed that in addition to new courses, retro tracks will return in reimagined forms spread throughout the world map with day and night cycles. Tracks include Mario Bros. Circuit, Crown City, Whistlestop Summit, DK Spaceport, Salty Salty Speedway, Boo Cinema, Toad's Factory, Peach Beach, Wario Shipyard, Desert Hills, Shy Guy Bazaar, Wario Stadium, Airship Fortress, DK Pass, Starview Peak, Sky-High Sundae, Koopa Troopa Beach, Faraway Oasis, Dino Dino Jungle, and Great ? Block Ruins. The video teased a new Rainbow Road, which has traditionally been the final track in most games.

In addition to returning characters from previous titles, Mario Kart World has many first-time drivers based on enemies and animals from throughout the franchise . These include Goomba, Spike, Cow, Penguin, Dolphin, Snowman, Pianta, Pokey, Rocky Wrench, Sidestepper, Coin Coffer, Conkdor, Para-Biddybud, Peepa, Stingby, Fish Bone, Cataquack, among others.

New and reimagined items include the Coin Shell that makes coins appear ahead, Ice Flower that freezes others, Hammers that can be thrown in arcs, Mega Mushroom that makes players giant, Feathers that allow players to jump, and Kamek who transforms players. While exploring the world, players can get Dash Food. When characters eat Dash Food, they change costumes, which are then added to the player's collection.

There is a new Charge Jump that allows players to do a big jump. Other novel tricks include wall riding and grinding on rails. Players can use a Rewind function to return to a previous position, but other players are unaffected.

The game features a full world. Kart races take place throughout various regions around the globe. Time of day and weather conditions affect the tracks' atmosphere. A new Free Roam mode allows players to drive anywhere in the world, alone or with friends, including off the tracks. There is also a photo mode.

The standard Grand Prix mode supports 24 drivers for the first time. There are at least seven cups, with four tracks, based on a mix of new and retro tracks. Unlike previous games in the series, racers must now drive from one track to another. In the new Knockout Tour, players race across the world and must reach certain placement thresholds at each checkpoint to continue racing.

The game launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, the same day that the console launches. There will be a bundle for Switch 2 and Mario Kart World .

Nintendo initially teased the game when it first unveiled the Switch 2.

Mario Kart 8 shipped for the Nintendo Wii U in 2014. The game sold over 1.2 million copies during its opening weekend. The game received a Nintendo Switch version titled Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in April 2017. The Switch version got six waves of DLC as part of a "Booster Course Pass." The DLC includes courses from other Mario Kart games, including Mario Kart Tour . Nintendo released the first wave of eight courses in March 2022, and the sixth and final wave in November 2023.

Source: Mario Kart World Direct livestream