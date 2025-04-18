Live-Action Chihayafuru Sequel Series Reveals Main Cast

The official website for Chihayafuru -Meguri- , the new live-action television series adaptation of Yuki Suetsugu 's Chihayafuru manga, revealed the show's main cast on Friday. Ami Tōma ( Lonely Castle in the Mirror ) stars in this original story set 10 years after the ending of the earlier live-action movies. Mone Kamishiraishi is returning from the films as Kanade Ōe.

From left to right: Ami Tōma and Mone Kamishraishi Image via Chihayafuru franchise's X/Twitter account © Nippon Television Network Corporation

Tōma stars as Meguru Aizawa, a second-year high school student who quietly takes part in a competitive karuta card-playing club that is in danger of disbanding due to the lack of members. Kanade Ōe is now a part-time teacher who serves as the adviser of the karuta club.

Suetsugu drew a new illustration to commemorate the announcement. The illustration features the adult versions of the Mizusawa karuta club members surrounding Kanade as a teacher.

The series will debut on NTV and its affiliates in July and will air on Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. JST.

Manga creator Suetsugu is involved with the new show. The original films' director Norihiro Koizumi is serving as the showrunner. Naoya Fujita, Daisuke Honda, Chiaki Matsumoto , and Kazuhiro Yoshida are directing the series. Monogatari Lab and Suzuyuki Kaneko are credited with the screenplay. Masaru Yokoyama is composing the music.

The first live-action film, Chihayafuru: Kami no Ku (Chihayafuru: Upper Phrase), opened in Japan in March 2016. The second film, Chihayafuru: Shimo no Ku (Chihayafuru: Lower Phrase), opened in Japan in April 2016. The third film, Chihayafuru : Musubi , opened in Japan in March 2018. A five-episode live-action tie-in series, titled Chihayafuru -Tsunagu- , premiered on Hulu Japan in February 2018.

Image via Chihayafuru manga's website © Yuki Suetsugu, Kodansha

Chihaya is a girl in the sixth grade, still not old enough to even know the meaning of the word zeal. But one day, she meets Arata, a transfer student from rural Fukui prefecture. Though docile and quiet, he has an unexpected skill: his ability to play competitive karuta, a traditional Japanese card game. Chihaya is struck by his obsession with the game, along with his ability to pick out the right card and swipe it away before any of his opponents. However, Arata is transfixed by her as well, all because of her unbelievable natural talent for the game. Don't miss this story of adolescent lives and emotions playing out in the most dramatic of ways!

Suetsugu launched the original manga in'smonthly magazine in December 2007.is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

The manga's final chapter debuted in Be Love in August 2022. Be Love published a spinoff side story in November 2022. The manga's 50th and final compiled book volume shipped in December 2022 with the spinoff manga. A sequel manga titled Chihayafuru plus Kimi ga Tame launched in Be Love in December 2023.

The manga has inspired three television anime seasons. Crunchyroll streamed all three seasons as they aired. Sentai Filmworks released all three seasons with an English dub on home video. HIDIVE is also streaming the seasons with Japanese subtitles and an English dub.