News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 7-13

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Super Mario Party Jamboree stays at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: April 7-13

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 7,041 1,264,884
2 PS5 Monster Hunter Wilds CAPCOM February 28 6,149 793,546
3 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 5,208 3,857,392
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 4,299 6,303,574
5 NSw Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Nintendo March 20 3,774 101,429
6 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,550 8,106,663
7 NSw Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Nintendo January 16 3,414 253,335
8 NSw Progress Orders Bushiroad April 10 3,349 3,349
9 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 2,712 1,573,028
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 2,543 5,745,219
11 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 2,240 5,550,526
12 PS5 Assassin's Creed Shadows Ubisoft March 20 1,919 27,615
13 NSw ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 3 SNK April 10 1,751 1,751
14 NSw ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 4 SNK April 10 1,701 1,701
15 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 1,551 1,397,593
16 NSw Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Koei Tecmo Games March 21 1,502 35,072
17 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25, 2022 1,317 1,196,872
18 NSw Platform 8 Playism November 28, 2024 1,303 31,561
19 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 1,295 3,710,469
20 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21, 2023 1,280 1,310,792

Source: Famitsu

