News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 7-13
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Super Mario Party Jamboree stays at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: April 7-13
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|7,041
|1,264,884
|2
|PS5
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|CAPCOM
|February 28
|6,149
|793,546
|3
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|5,208
|3,857,392
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|4,299
|6,303,574
|5
|NSw
|Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
|Nintendo
|March 20
|3,774
|101,429
|6
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,550
|8,106,663
|7
|NSw
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|Nintendo
|January 16
|3,414
|253,335
|8
|NSw
|Progress Orders
|Bushiroad
|April 10
|3,349
|3,349
|9
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|2,712
|1,573,028
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|2,543
|5,745,219
|11
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|2,240
|5,550,526
|12
|PS5
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|Ubisoft
|March 20
|1,919
|27,615
|13
|NSw
|ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 3
|SNK
|April 10
|1,751
|1,751
|14
|NSw
|ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 4
|SNK
|April 10
|1,701
|1,701
|15
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|1,551
|1,397,593
|16
|NSw
|Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 21
|1,502
|35,072
|17
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25, 2022
|1,317
|1,196,872
|18
|NSw
|Platform 8
|Playism
|November 28, 2024
|1,303
|31,561
|19
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|1,295
|3,710,469
|20
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2023
|1,280
|1,310,792
Source: Famitsu