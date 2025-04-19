News
K Manga Adds I Fell into a Situationship with the Vampire Count?! Manga
posted on by Anita Tai
New chapters publish simultaneously with Japanese release
K MANGA announced on Wednesday it has licensed Ao Kase's manga adaptation of Riko Tōma's I Fell into a Situationship with the Vampire Count?! novel series for simultaneous release in English.
The service describes the story:
“I would like you to become my lover.” Daughter of a viscount, Freya Villiers was being pressured into taking back her ex-fiance, Nathan, after their engagement was broken off due to him cheating on Freya with her sister. In order to flee her parents, who are all for her reconciliation with Nathan, she visits Count Bloodbury, feared by the nobles as a “vampire.” With nothing to lose, she asks him to pretend to be her lover and…?! "
Tōma launched the series as a web novel and the story is completed. Kodansha shipped the first volume of the manga adaptation in August 2023 and shipped the fourth volume on December 27.
Source: K MANGA's X/Twitter account