'A Mother's Love, A Daughter's Prison' Manga Ends
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kodansha's Magazine Pocket service posted the final chapter of Aya Saitō and Satokun's A Mother's Love, a Daughter's Prison (Haha to Iu Jubaku, Musume to Iu Rōgoku) manga on Saturday.
Saitō wrote the Haha to Iu Jubaku, Musume to Iu Rōgoku book in December 2022 based on a true story. Satokun launched the manga adaptation in Japan on Magazine Pocket on September 28. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume on January 8, and will publish the third volume on June 9.
Kodansha's K MANGA service released the manga in English as simulpub and describes the story:
The torso of a headless, limbless body is found half-buried by a riverbank. It belonged to middle-aged mother Yaeko Miyagawa, and after an investigation and trial, her daughter Hikari eventually confesses to her murder. For many years, Hikari had been subjected to physical and emotional abuse by her mother, revolving around her failure to make it into a top medical school and become a doctor. Even after nine years of futile applications and entrance exams, Yaeko refused to free her daughter from this virtual prison. What led to the fatal stabbing that ended Yaeko's life? This series, based on a true story, will explore Hikari Miyagawa's experiences up to her greatest tragedy—and what happened to her afterward.
Source: Magazine Pocket
