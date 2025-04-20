×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
'Bye Bye, Earth' Season 2, Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc, More Anime's English Dub Casts Revealed

posted on by Adriana Hazra
English dub for I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level 2 also streams on Crunchyroll

bbe_kv_fix
Image courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment
© 冲方丁・KADOKAWA／WOWOW，ソニー・ピクチャーズ，クランチロール
Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub for the Bye Bye, Earth second season on Friday, the English dub for Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc on Saturday, and the English dub for I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level 2 on Saturday.

The English dub cast for Bye Bye, Earth season 2 includes:

The English dub crew includes:

The anime premiered on April 4 at 11:30 p.m. JST on WOWOW, both broadcast and streaming.

The first season premiered in July 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired "in more than 200 countries and territories."

Black Butler: Emerald Witch arc teaser visual
Image via Black Butler anime's X/Twitter account
© Yana Toboso/SQUARE ENIX,Project Black Butler

The English dub cast for Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc includes:

The English dub crew includes:

The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV channels (and simultaneously stream on ABEMA) on April 5 at 11:30 p.m. JST. It is also airing on MBS. The anime also began streaming on other streaming services in Japan starting on April 8.

Key visual for I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level 2 anime
Image via I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level 2 website
©森田季節・SBクリエイティブ／喫茶魔女の家

The English dub cast for I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level 2 includes:

The English dub crew includes:

The season premiered on the AT-X channel on April 5 at 9:30 p.m., and is also airing on Tokyo MX and BS11.

The first season premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan, and it then streamed an English dub for the anime.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey), (link 2, Liam Dempsey) (link 3, Liam Dempsey)

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives