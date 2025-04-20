'Bye Bye, Earth' Season 2, Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc, More Anime's English Dub Casts Revealed

Image courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment © 冲方丁・KADOKAWA／WOWOW，ソニー・ピクチャーズ，クランチロール

dub

dub

began streaming the Englishfor thesecond season on Friday, the Englishforon Saturday, and the Englishforon Saturday.

The English dub cast for Bye Bye, Earth season 2 includes:

The English dub crew includes:

The anime premiered on April 4 at 11:30 p.m. JST on WOWOW , both broadcast and streaming.

The first season premiered in July 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired "in more than 200 countries and territories."



Image via Black Butler anime's X/Twitter account © Yana Toboso/SQUARE ENIX,Project Black Butler

The English dub cast for Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc includes:

The English dub crew includes:

The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV channels (and simultaneously stream on ABEMA ) on April 5 at 11:30 p.m. JST. It is also airing on MBS . The anime also began streaming on other streaming services in Japan starting on April 8.



Image via I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level 2 website ©森田季節・SBクリエイティブ／喫茶魔女の家

The English dub cast for I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level 2 includes:

The English dub crew includes:

The season premiered on the AT-X channel on April 5 at 9:30 p.m., and is also airing on Tokyo MX and BS11 .

The first season premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan, and it then streamed an English dub for the anime.



Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey), (link 2, Liam Dempsey) (link 3, Liam Dempsey)