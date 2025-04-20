News
'Bye Bye, Earth' Season 2, Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc, More Anime's English Dub Casts Revealed
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The English dub cast for Bye Bye, Earth season 2 includes:
- Megan Shipman as Belle
- Elise Baughman as Benedictine
- Sean Letourneau as Bennett
- Ethan Condon as Gwyn
- Katie Wetch as Mist
- Kyle Igneczi as Kitty
The English dub crew includes:
- Voice Director: Lee George
- Producer: Zach Bolton
- Adaptation: Domonique French
- Mixer: Rickey Watkins
- Engineer: Sawyer Pfledderer
The anime premiered on April 4 at 11:30 p.m. JST on WOWOW, both broadcast and streaming.
The first season premiered in July 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired "in more than 200 countries and territories."
The English dub cast for Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc includes:
- Brina Palencia as Ciel
- J. Michael Tatum as Sebastian
- Sarah Wiedenheft as Sieglinde Sullivan
- Conner Allison as Wolfram
- Alex Moore as Hilde
- Ernesto Jason Liebrecht as Finnian
- Monica Rial as Mey-Rin
- Ian Sinclair as Baldroy
- Spike Spencer as Snake
- R Bruce Elliott as Tanaka
- Julie Mayfield as Victoria
- Christopher R. Sabat as Chlaus
- Anthony Bowling as Diederich
- Kirsty Johnson as Crone
- Tyson Rinehart as Reinald
- Ben Stegmair as Briegal
The English dub crew includes:
- Voice Director: Caitlin Glass
- Producer: Samantha Herek
- Adaptation: James Cheek
- Mixer: Neal Malley
- Engineer: Victor Acosta
The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV channels (and simultaneously stream on ABEMA) on April 5 at 11:30 p.m. JST. It is also airing on MBS. The anime also began streaming on other streaming services in Japan starting on April 8.
The English dub cast for I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level 2 includes:
- Skyler Davenport as Azusa
- Xanthe Huynh as Halkara
- Rachelle Heger as Laika
- Lizzie Freeman as Falfa
- Suzie Yeung as Shalsha
- Abigail Blythe as Mega-Mega
- Anne Yatco as Rosalie
- Ryan Bartley as Natalie
- Amber Lee Connors as Flatorte
The English dub crew includes:
- Voice Director: Jerry Jewell
- Producer: Susie Nixon
- Adaptation: Jessica Sluys
- Mixer: James Baker
- Engineer: Derric Benavides (Joe Sandoval for series)
The season premiered on the AT-X channel on April 5 at 9:30 p.m., and is also airing on Tokyo MX and BS11.
The first season premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan, and it then streamed an English dub for the anime.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey), (link 2, Liam Dempsey) (link 3, Liam Dempsey)