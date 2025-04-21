COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing Film Ranks #7 in U.S. Box Office

COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing

Project Sekai: Colorful Stage feat. Hatsune Miku

The Box Office Mojo website reports that, or The Broken World and a Miku Who Can't Sing), the anime film based on thesmartphone game , earned an estimated US$2,767,704 and ranked #7 at the U.S. box office in its weekend limited screening. The film earned an estimated US$1,424,687 on Friday (including Thursday previews), an estimated US$793,017 on Saturday, and an estimated US$550,000 on Sunday.

GKIDS acquired the film's North American theatrical rights, and initially announced in February its April 11 screening. GKIDS then announced on March 28 its April 17-20 U.S. screening. The company will screen the film in Canada on May 11.

The film opened in Japan on January 17. It debuted at #2 and sold 232,500 tickets and earned 306,817,000 yen (about US$2.15 million in current conversion) in its first three days.

Colorful Palette , a subsidiary of Craft Egg , and Sega collaborated on the film, which is getting a global release.

The original story follows Ichika Hoshino, who hears a Miku song that she has never heard before at a CD shop and sees a Hatsune Miku whom she had never seen before. Ichika calls out to Miku, who surprised by the voice, disappears shortly after making eye contact. Miku later appears on Ichika's smartphone to tell her that she would like to reach others with her songs, but no matter how much she sings, her songs cannot reach them. After seeing Ichika reach others' hearts with her live street performance, Miku asks for her help.

Saki Fujita reprises her role as Hatsune Miku from other works in the franchise . Ruriko Noguchi stars as Ichika Hoshino. The cast also includes returning members from the franchise .

In addition,'s U.S. screening of, the compilation film of the firstanime season, earned an estimated US$503,786. The compilation film earned an estimated US$195,864 on April 13, US$146,830 on April 14, and US$161,092 on April 16.

The film screened in 32 theaters in Japan for three weeks starting on March 28, and included the new original episode "Hoshina's Day Off."

The American band OneRepublic performs the ending theme song "Invincible (from Kaiju No. 8 )" as the ending theme for the "Hoshina's Day Off" part of the film.

The anime's first season premiered on TV Tokyo in April 2024 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime with English subtitles, and also streamed an English dub . The anime streamed on X (formerly Twitter ) as well worldwide in real time as it aired on TV in Japan, at the exact time the anime aired.

The second season will debut in July 2025. Crunchyroll will stream the new season. Kōki Uchiyama will join the cast as Gen Harumi in the second season.



