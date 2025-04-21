Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback Anime Film Sets 3-Day Opening Record for Franchise

Film sells 2,314,690 tickets to earn 3,438,626,700 yen in 1st 3 days

Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback

Case Closed

Japanese entertainment news website Cinema Today reported on Monday that), the 28th film in the) franchise, earned 3,438,626,700 yen (about US$24.15 million) and sold 2,314,690 tickets in its first three days, a new opening-weekend record for the franchise.

The film sold 697,355 tickets on Friday to earn 1,058,422,300 yen (about US$7.43 million); 835,908 tickets on Saturday to earn 1,246,314,200 yen (about US$8.75 million); and 781,427 tickets on Sunday to earn 1,133,870,200 yen (about US$7.96 million).

Comparatively, Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram , the previous film in the franchise, earned 960 million yen (about US$6.26 million at the time) on its opening day last April. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, selling 2,274,333 tickets and earning 3,352,494,500 yen (about US$21.7 million) in its first three days.

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram is the highest-grossing film in the franchise, beating 2023's Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine) film's 13.83 billion yen (about US$88.23 million) earnings. Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram was also the highest-grossing film in Japan in 2024. The film earned 15.8 billion yen (about US$102 million at the time) by the end of 2024.

Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback opened in Japan on Friday, and has screenings in IMAX, MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema in addition to regular screenings. The film opened in 522 theaters in Japan, a new record for the franchise. King Gnu performs the theme song "Twilight!!!."

The film takes place in the snowy mountains of Nagano prefecture, and a previous visual depicted Conan on a snowboard. Yamato — an inspector in Nagano with an injured left eye — and Kogoro — a major character whose last major role in a film was back in the ninth movie Detective Conan: Strategy Above the Depths in 2005 — both appear in the film. Taka'aki and Yui, who are also from Nagano, also appear in the film.

Katsuya Shigehara (unit director of Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine ) directed the film. Takeharu Sakurai (various Detective Conan movies) wrote the script.



Source: Cinema Today (今井優)