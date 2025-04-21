Netflix's English Live-Action Series BET Based on Kakegurui Manga Reveals May 15 Debut in Trailer

Miku Martineau, Ayo Solanke, Clara Alexandrova, more star

Netflix began streaming a trailer for BET , its live-action English-language series that "is based in part" on writer Homura Kawamoto and artist Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga, and it reveals that the series will debut on the service on May 15.

Netflix describes the series:

At a private school where gambling determines social status, a mysterious new student with a tragic past is shaking things up — and betting on revenge.

The series stars Miku Martineau, Ayo Solanke, Eve Edwards, Clara Alexandrova, Hunter Cardinal, Anwen O'Driscoll, Aviva Mongillo, and Ryan Sutherland.

Boat Rocker Media is producing the series with showrunner Simon Barry ( Warrior Nun creator). Barry is developing, writing, and directing the series, and is also an executive producer alongside Jeff F. King , David Fortier , Ivan Schneeberg , Jon Rutherford , and Nick Nantell . The series will have 10 episodes.

The Kakegurui manga launched in Gangan Joker in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

The manga inspired two television anime adaptations in 2017 and 2019. Netflix is streaming both series. Sentai Filmworks has licensed both seasons, and released the seasons on home video with an English dub.

The manga inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019. The first live-action film then opened in May 2019. A sequel live-action film opened in Japan in June 2021.

The manga has also inspired several spinoff manga. The Kakegurui twin spinoff manga inspired a live-action series that debuted on Amazon Prime in Japan in March 2021. The manga also inspired a Netflix anime series in August 2022.