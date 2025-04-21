News
The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists, Main Staff in 1st Promo Video
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Kadokawa revealed the main staff, theme song information, and first promotional video on Monday for the The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 anime. MADKID will perform the opening theme song "Resolution," and Chiai Fujikawa will perform the ending theme song "Eien ni Ikkai no" (One Time for Eternity).
Hitoshi Haga is returning from the third season to direct the fourth season at Kinema Citrus. Keigo Koyanagi is returning to oversee the series scripts, and character designers include Franziska van Wulfen, Sana Komatsu, and Masahiro Suwa (all returning from the third season). Takanori Yamamoto, who was an episode director for previous seasons, is now the assistant director. Kevin Penkin is returning to compose the music, alongside previous sub-composers Alfredo Sirica and Natalie Jeffreys.
Other staff members include:
- Color Design: Azusa Sasaki
- Art Director: Junichi Higashi (new to franchise)
- 3DCG Director: Yuushi Koshida (Studio Pomelo)
- Screen Design: Shinichirō Miyazaki
- 2D Artist: Hydekick
- Director of Photography: Miho Ikeda (previously assistant director of photography) (T2 Studio)
- Photography Supervisor: Tsunetaka Ema (previously director of photography for season 3) (T2 Studio)
- Editing: Hitomi Suudo, Honami Yamagishi (new to the franchise) (REAL-T)
- Sound Director: Fumiyuki Go
- Sound Effects: Shota Yaso
- Sound Production: Glovision
- Music Production: Nippon Columbia
The Rising of The Shield Hero anime series premiered with a two-hour special in January 2019 and ran for 25 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The Rising of the Shield Hero 2 premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll again streamed the anime as it aired. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 followed in October 2023 and had 12 episodes.
One Peace Books is releasing Yusagi Aneko's original novel series and Aiya Kyu's manga adaptation in English. The publisher describes the novels' first volume:
Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.