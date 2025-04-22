Akitaka's Sumigomori no Sumijo Maō wa Saikyō Jūsha ni Koikogaremasu Manga Ends

Romantic comedy manga launched in January 2024

Image via Amazon ©Akitaka, Square Enix

Monthly Gangan Joker

The May issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's(The Charcoal Demon Queen Nestling in Charcoal is in Love with her Strongest Follower) manga on Tuesday.

The story revolves around the human student Sumi, who attends a magic school in the human realm. One day, a servant of the demon realm appears before him and informs him he has been appointed as a new servant of the demon queen. A romantic comedy between the demon queen and her servant ensues as a heart of charcoal catches fire from the flame of love.

Akitaka launched the manga in Monthly Gangan Joker in January 2024. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume on August 21, and the second volume on November 21.

Akitaka ended the Rokujō Hitoma no Majo Life (A Witch's Life in a Six-Tatami Room) manga in June 2022. It launched in Monthly Gangan Joker in February 2020. Square Enix published the manga's fifth and final volume in August 2022. Akitaka published a one-shot version of the manga in Monthly Gangan Joker in March 2019.

Akitaka ended the Urami Koi, Koi, Urami Koi manga in July 2019. Additionally, the creator drew the fifth episode ( End of the Golden Witch ) of the Umineko When They Cry manga. Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and released the third volume of the eighth episode in June 2020.

