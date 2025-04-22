Nobody's Boy Remi Anime's Blu-ray Disc Launches on May 11 with 3D Support

Home video release includes Japanese/Frenchof all 51 episodes in HD

Ie Naki Ko

announced on Tuesday that it will release the) anime on Blu-ray Disc on May 11. The release will include all 51 episodes in HD and both 2D and 3D. There will be 3D glasses included with each Blu-ray Disc, and additional glasses will be available on theStore. Without glasses, the anime will appear in 2D.

The release will not include an English dub , but will include a French dub .

The 51-episode anime debuted in October 1977. The anime is based on Hector Malot 's 1878 French novel titled Sans Famille ( Nobody's Boy ).

Osamu Dezaki ( Black Jack The Movie , Clannad , Lupin the 3rd: Bye Bye, Lady Liberty ) directed the anime. Haruya Yamazaki ( Gegege no Kitarō , Ashita no Joe , Ganso Tensai Bakabon ), Keiko Sugie ( The Rose of Versailles , Astro Boy ), and Tsunehisa Itō ( Black Jack , Hamtaro , Aim for the Ace! ) wrote the episode scripts. Takeo Watanabe ( Mobile Suit Gundam - The Movie Trilogy , Kyojin no Hoshi , Candy Candy ) composed the music. Akio Sugino ( Black Jack , Cat's Eye , Genji Monogatari Sennenki ) designed the characters. TMS Entertainment produced the anime.

ImaginAsian Entertainment previously released the anime for DVD and describes its story:

Remi is a boy living happily with his mother in the French countryside. Unfortunately, everything changes when his estranged father comes home and, in desperate need of money, reveals that Remi is adopted, and sells him! Heartbroken, Remi ends up with Vitalis, a traveling musician, and his troupe of animal entertainers. Together, they travel the country in search for Remi's real parents, along the way learning the harsh lessons of life.

The anime title is currently streaming on the RetroCrush streaming service.

Director Osamu Dezaki died in April 2011 at age 67 due to lung cancer.