News
Otakon 2025 Hosts Voice Actors Nobutoshi Canna, Ryōko Shiraishi
posted on by Anita Tai & Alex Mateo
Canna has numerous role spanning across the anime industry, including Guts in 1997 Berserk, Lancer/Cú Chulainn in Fate/stay night, Kabuto in Naruto, Basara Nekki in Macross 7, Ban Mido in Getbackers, Nowaki Kusama in Junjō Romantica, Jinpei Matsuda in Detective Conan, Takaya Sakaki in Persona 3 Reload, Kenji in Granblue Fantasy, Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog, Tasuki in Fushigi Yugi, Pailong in Shaman King, Masato Inohara in Little Busters!, Nowaki Kusama in Junjō Romantica, Ryuya in Air, Makoto Waltz Seiga in Guilty Crown, and numerous others. He has performed theme songs for Angelique: Twin Collection, Project ARMS: The 2nd Chapter, and Sotsugyō M: Oretachi no Carnival.
Shiraishi's roles include Hayate in Hayate the Combat Butler, Hime Onizuka in Sket Dance, Chōchō in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Devola and Popola in NieR:Automata, Kaede in Negima!, Kazue in Wagnaria!!, and Makoto in Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction. She has also performed theme songs for Hayate the Combat Butler, Sket Dance, Natsu no Arashi!, and Himawari!. She performed a theme song for Doki Doki School Hours as part of the voice unit DROPS.
Otakon 2025 is scheduled for August 2-4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Last year's event took place in August 2024 and reached 46,000 attendants, setting a new record.
Source: Press release