News
Aikatsu, PriPara Idols Get Crossover Anime Film This Fall
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Wright Film announced on Wednesday the 10th anniversary "dream project" collaboration between the Aikatsu! and PriPara idol franchises, with an original animated film Aikatsu! x PriPara THE MOVIE -Deai no Kiseki!- (Aikatsu! x PriPara THE MOVIE -The Miracle of Encounters!-) premiering in Japan this fall.
Wright Film also revealed the film's teaser visual:
The project is a collaboration between the Akari generation of Aikatsu!, and the PriPara franchise, which both launched in 2014, have thus already marked their 10th anniversary.
The film will star Shino Shimoji as Akari Ōzora from Aikatsu!, and Himika Akenaya as Laala Manaka from PriPara.
Takahiro Ōkawa (Aikatsu on Parade!, Aikatsu Friends! ~Kagayaki no Jewel~ episode director) is directing the film at BN Pictures. Michihiro Tsuchiya (Cinderella Boy, Kaleido Star) is writing the scenario, and Hiroko Yaguchi and Shōji Hara (four seasons of Aikatsu!) (Idol Time PriPara, Idolland PriPara) are designing the characters. Ryuichi Kimura and Makoto Moriwaki are supervising the film, and Tatsunoko Production is handling the 3D CG. Bandai Namco Pictures and Avex Pictures are distributing the film.
Source: Comic Natalie