Inklore Reveals English Print Cover of Web Novel Under the Oak Tree Volume 2

Image courtesy of Inklore

Inklore has exclusively revealed to ANN the cover for the upcoming English print edition of Suji Kim's web novel Under the Oak Tree Volume 2, which will ship on November 18.

Image courtesy of Inklore

Inklore describes the story of volume 2:

As her first winter in Anatol turns to spring, Lady Maximilian finds herself confronting an unfamiliar feeling: hope. Her voice and her magic strengthen every day; the only parts of Calypse Castle left to refurbish are its gardens, which she plans to fill with blooming flowers; and the way her husband, the recalcitrant war hero Sir Riftan, looks at her from across their bedroom makes her feel, for the first time in her life, that she might be worthy of love and affection. However, Maxi's life is never that easy. Just as she begins to feel at home with Riftan, Maxi receives a surprise visit from Princess Agnes, the renowned sorceress who might have become Riftan's wife if he'd decided to divorce Maxi after the Dragon Campaign. Not at all what Maxi expected, the princess stirs up complicated emotions and politics that could lead to monumental changes in Maxi and Riftan's relationship.

Ahead of the print launch, a new bonus side story titled Under the Oak Tree: One Peaceful Afternoon in Anatol debuted on the Manta platform on April 19 (the same day it debuted in Korea). The full series is available on Manta , including the original web novel, webtoon adaptation, and bonus content.

Written by Suji Kim, adapted into a webtoon by namu and Seomal, and illustrated by P, Under the Oak Tree is Manta 's most popular title. The web novel's final chapter debuted in April 2024, followed by its first side story The White Dragon in July 2024. The new side story One Peaceful Afternoon in Anatol gives fans another chance to revisit the characters after the main story's conclusion.

