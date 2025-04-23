Otakon 2025 Hosts Manga Artist Minoji Kurata

Event runs in Washington, D.C. from August 8-10

Image courtesy of Otakon © Kurata Minoji

The staff for2025 announced on Wednesday it will host manga artistat this year's event.

Kurata is known for her work as the artist for Kusuriya no Hitorigoto: Mao Mao no Kōkyū Nazotoki Techō (The Apothecary Diaries ~The Palace Cloister Mystery-Solving Notebook of Mao Mao~) manga — an adaptation of Natsu Hyūga 's The Apothecary Diaries ( Kusuriya no Hitorigoto ) light novel series.

Kurata launched the Kusuriya no Hitorigoto: Mao Mao no Kōkyū Nazotoki Techō manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Sunday GX magazine in August 2017. Sunday Webry started publishing the manga online in December 2018. The series is a separate manga adaptation of the original light novel series from Nekokurage 's manga adaptation titled The Apothecary Diaries .

She is also known as the artist for the Assassin’s Creed: Blade of Shao Jun manga. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English. Kurata launched the Assassin’s Creed: Blade of Shao Jun manga as Assassin's Creed: China in Monthly Sunday GX in October 2019.

The artist made her debut with the Daily Life of Scholar Shinjiro Katsuragi in 2010.

Otakon 2025 is scheduled for August 8-10 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. The event will also host voice actors Nobutoshi Canna and Ryōko Shiraishi .

Last year's event took place in August 2024 and reached 46,000 attendants, setting a new record.

Source: Press release