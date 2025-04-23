News
Otakon 2025 Hosts Manga Artist Minoji Kurata
posted on by Anita Tai
Kurata is known for her work as the artist for Kusuriya no Hitorigoto: Mao Mao no Kōkyū Nazotoki Techō (The Apothecary Diaries ~The Palace Cloister Mystery-Solving Notebook of Mao Mao~) manga — an adaptation of Natsu Hyūga's The Apothecary Diaries (Kusuriya no Hitorigoto) light novel series.
Kurata launched the Kusuriya no Hitorigoto: Mao Mao no Kōkyū Nazotoki Techō manga in Shogakukan's Monthly Sunday GX magazine in August 2017. Sunday Webry started publishing the manga online in December 2018. The series is a separate manga adaptation of the original light novel series from Nekokurage's manga adaptation titled The Apothecary Diaries.
She is also known as the artist for the Assassin’s Creed: Blade of Shao Jun manga. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English. Kurata launched the Assassin’s Creed: Blade of Shao Jun manga as Assassin's Creed: China in Monthly Sunday GX in October 2019.
The artist made her debut with the Daily Life of Scholar Shinjiro Katsuragi in 2010.
Otakon 2025 is scheduled for August 8-10 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. The event will also host voice actors Nobutoshi Canna and Ryōko Shiraishi.
Last year's event took place in August 2024 and reached 46,000 attendants, setting a new record.
Source: Press release