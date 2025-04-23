Studio 4°C's ChaO Anime Film Reveals More Cast in Video

The official website for Studio 4°C 's new anime feature film ChaO began streaming a new video to introduce more cast members and their characters on Thursday.

The new cast members include: (Top row, left to right in image above)

Yūichirō Umehara as Roberta, an inventor and friend of Stefan

as Roberta, an inventor and friend of Stefan Nankai Candies comedy duo member Ryōta Yamasato as President Shi, the president of the shipbuilding company where Stefan works

as President Shi, the president of the shipbuilding company where Stefan works Kavka Shishido as Maibei, a woman who helps Chao acclimate to life on land

Yasei Bakudan comedy duo member Cookie! as Ambassador Omede, a political representative of the merfolk who is focused on maintaining ties between human and merfolk

as Ambassador Omede, a political representative of the merfolk who is focused on maintaining ties between human and merfolk Kenta Miyake as the King Neptunus, Chao's father and the ruler of the merfolk

as the King Neptunus, Chao's father and the ruler of the merfolk Octpath idol group member Shunsei Ota as Juno, a rookie journalist who occasionally interviews Stefan in pursuit of the history between humans and merfolk

as Juno, a rookie journalist who occasionally interviews Stefan in pursuit of the history between humans and merfolk Anna Tsuchiya as the Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper that Juno works for

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

Image via x.com © 2025「ChaO」製作委員会

Ōji Suzuka ( Kimi ni Todoke , The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes ), left above, plays Stefan, a salaryman at a ship-making company. Anna Yamada ( Golden Kamuy , Saki ) plays ChaO , the pure princess of the mermaid kingdom.

The film will open in Japanese theaters beginning on August 15.

Studio 4°C describes the story:

A future society where humans and mermaids coexist. Stephen, an office worker, is suddenly asked to marry by Chao, a princess of the mermaid kingdom! A 100% pure love story!

Yasuhiro Aoki ( Kimagure Robot , Tweeny Witches ) is directing the film at Studio 4°C , and Hirokazu Kojima ( Deadman Wonderland , Coyote Ragtime Show ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Hiroshi Takiguchi ( Ajin , The Case of Hana & Alice , The Garden of Words ) is the art director. Takatsugi Muramatsu ( Mary and The Witch's Flower , Phoenix: Eden17 ) will compose the soundtrack. Toei will distribute the film.

Oricon reported that Studio 4°C had been secretly working on the film for the last seven years. Producer Eiko Tanaka stated in the film's January press conference that the film is hand drawn with more than 100,000 drawings.