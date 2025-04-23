Touhou Spell Carnival Game Reveals Gameplay Overview Trailer for PC Version

Idea Factory International streamed a new gameplay trailer for the PC version of Compile Heart and Sting 's Touhou Spell Carnival game on Wednesday.

The game launches for PC via Steam on May 7.

Image via Idea Factory International 2024 IDEA FACTORY/COMPILE HEART/STING ©Team Shanghai Alice

PlayStation

The company released the game digitally and physically in North America on November 19 forSwitch,5, and4. In Europe, the game debuted digitally on the same day, while the physical version launched on December 3.

The game has a Digital Deluxe edition that includes a digital art book and soundtrack. The Limited Edition includes a collector's box, figures of Reimu and Marisa, a 56-page hardcover artbook, a 52-track soundtrack, reversible cover sleeve, and an exclusive trading card.

The company describes the story:

Gensokyo — A remote land isolated from the Outside World, where humans and youkai live side-by-side. One day, the shrine maiden of Hakurei Shrine, Reimu Hakurei, spots mysterious pillars towering over various locations throughout Gensokyo. These pillars signaled the start of the Spell Carnival, a festival hosted by Yukari Yakumo where one must put their Spell Cards on the line in battle. In order to investigate the true intentions of Yukari Yakumo, who initiated the Spell Carnival so suddenly, Reimu Hakurei joins the fight for Spell Cards.

The release has Japanese audio and text in English, French, and Spanish (Spain).

The game launched in Japan for the same platforms in June 2024, after a delay from April 2024.