Gundam Ace Magazine Confirms Gundam Eight Alternative Series Manga's Launch, Creators
posted on by Alex Mateo
The magazine initially announced the manga in September 2021 as part of Gundam Ace's 20th anniversary project. At the time, the manga was listed as "coming soon." In the original announcement, the magazine teased that the manga would have a similar direction to Gundam 00 in that there would be a new generation and world different from Gundam: The Origin and Gundam UC.
Kamoshida and artists Dango and Hirosuke Terama's Mobile Suit Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans Gekkō spinoff manga launched in Gundam Ace in October 2015, and ended in in March 2018.
Takagi launched the Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy manga in December 2021, and ended it in May 2024. The Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy game launched digitally in November 2021 with the first and second volumes, and the third volume in December 2021. Each volume contains five episodes.
Sources: Gundam Ace's X/Twitter account, Kadokawa, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.