News
Gundam Ace Magazine Confirms Gundam Eight Alternative Series Manga's Launch, Creators

posted on by Alex Mateo
Kadokawa lists Hajime Kamoshida, Shuei Takagi as creators

Gundam Ace June 2025 issue
Image via Gundam Ace's X/Twitter account
© Kadokawa
This year's June issue of Kadokawa's Gundam Ace magazine (cover pictured right) revealed on Friday that the Mobile Suit Gundam Eight (Kidō Senshi Gundam Eight) manga is launching in the magazine as a new alternative series in the franchise. Kadokawa lists that the manga's creators are Hajime Kamoshida (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Gekkō, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans anime's script writer, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai) and Shuei Takagi (Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy).

The magazine initially announced the manga in September 2021 as part of Gundam Ace's 20th anniversary project. At the time, the manga was listed as "coming soon." In the original announcement, the magazine teased that the manga would have a similar direction to Gundam 00 in that there would be a new generation and world different from Gundam: The Origin and Gundam UC.

Kamoshida and artists Dango and Hirosuke Terama's Mobile Suit Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans Gekkō spinoff manga launched in Gundam Ace in October 2015, and ended in in March 2018.

Takagi launched the Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy manga in December 2021, and ended it in May 2024. The Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy game launched digitally in November 2021 with the first and second volumes, and the third volume in December 2021. Each volume contains five episodes.

Sources: Gundam Ace's X/Twitter account, Kadokawa, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
