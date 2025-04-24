Manga Mavericks Announces Publishing Division with 3 Manga Licenses

Also: print releases of Red String's manga in U.S.

The Manga Mavericks website and podcast announced on Thursday a new publishing division Manga Mavericks Books. The company aims to license, localize, and distribute works worldwide from indie creators in Japan. The publisher announced the following licenses, scheduled for a July release for print and digital:

BONDS

Title:Creator: ZENZOSummary: In an alternate take on “Journey to the West”, Son Goku and Sanzo have only just begun their long journey, and trust doesn't come easily. Their already shaky bond is tested further when Sanzo's misgivings lead to a rift between the two. Is the journey over before it even begins, or is it true that adversity is what forges unshakable bonds?

ALTERNATIVE[SELF LINER NOTE]

Title:Creator: Chiaki YaguraSummary: “The good die young.” There's a whole movement of entertainers who by 27 years old had left their mark on the world, including my God. At 28, what have I done? Am I worthy to stand on the same stage? Why does my gospel stay unwritten?

Zigoku's Foreman

Title:Creators: 9banta, Hiroki Kamishiro (co-planner)Summary: Meet the literal boss from hell. Mizuchi, once a human, died, went to hell, and became an unruly demon. Though he's not just any demon: he's a foreman with underlings who make up a motley crew. With a magic sword and super strength, some hellish construction work should be a snap, but Mizuchi and his crew are hellbent on doing anything aside from their work.

Manga Mavericks also announced that it will release the physical releases of the following manga acquired by localization company Red String in the U.S. in July:

Now No One Lurks Beneath the Snow

Title:Creator: AneidoSummary: No one ever wanted to make the journey. And so, the role fell to me to go and visit the manor located deep in the mountains. I was to deliver carrots, of all things, to this residence that everyone was reluctant to visit. And there, a mysterious, beautiful, and wise individual, who called the snowy manor their home, awaited me.

The Murderer and Her Runaway Desire

Title:Creator: AneidoSummary: At a certain school, students are being killed one after another. The culprit is the teacher. The other students are completely unaware. Only "DESIRE" knows the teacher is the murderer. In order to protect her secret, the teacher surrenders her body to "DESIRE". Although "DESIRE" is mercilessly brutal, her cunning words and “cunning” actions push the teacher towards hedonism.

Senpai no Kohai

Title:Creator: Hanakage AltSummary: One day, on her way to work, Sayuri Terazono, suddenly spots an all too familiar back in the crowd of people before her. Though many years had passed since she last saw Risa, there's no way Sayuri would be able to forget her precious Kouhai. After all, Risa wasn't just any Kouhai for Sayuri, she was special. But, there's no way Risa would remember her after all this time, right?

Manga Mavericks launched as a manga news podcast in 2016.

Source: Manga Mavericks' Bluesky account and website