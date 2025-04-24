Seven Seas Licenses Betrothed to My Sister's Ex Novels & Manga, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof, My Twisted Eating Disorder Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced new manga and light novel licenses on Wednesday:

After a series of unfortunate events, young ninja Satoko has found herself sharing a house with the deadly assassin, Konoha. On the run from her village due to a misunderstanding, she's relying on Konoha's murderous skills to keep her safe from the ninjas seeking to kill her. But Konoha isn't the easiest to get along with and is only tolerating Satoko due to her excellent skills at cleaning up messes—both from Konoha's work and in her home. Somehow, these two will find harmony in their new life together while keeping ninja attackers at bay! So long as they can survive each other, that is.

Title:mangaCreator:Release Date: December 2025Summary:

Marie has spent her life living under her sister's shadow as the two grew up in an impoverished baron's home. Every nice thing went to Marie's sister, leaving her without even a proper dress! And right when her sister was being married off to a wealthy Earl–tragedy strikes and Marie's sister is killed en route. With the dowry already spent, it's decided that Marie will take her sister's place and become the Earl's betrothed. But, when she gets there, she finds there's been a serious mix-up—the proposal was a total misunderstanding! Can Marie win the heart of the handsome Earl, or is she destined to live a life without a single nice thing?

Title:light novels and mangaCreators:(light novel author),(light novel artist),(manga artist)Release Date: January 2026 for both light novel and mangaSummary:

This diary comic details the complexities of Nagata Kabi's fraught relationship with food, from eating disorders and habits to food preparation, with unflinching and detailed honesty. This short manga (originally 50 pages long) was written after My Wandering Warrior Existence and was only released on digital platforms in Japan. Seven Seas initially published the manga in English as an ebook exclusive before the release of the book written after it– My Pancreas Broke, But My Life Got Better –in order to preserve the chronological timeline of new entries in Nagata Kabi's powerful autobiographical series. Now, the anticipated release of the printed edition is here!

Title:mangaCreator: Nagata KabiRelease Date: October 2025Summary:

Seven Seas also announced that its Siren imprint is releasing an audiobook of Yoshino Origuchi and OKAYADO 's Monster Musume The Novel - Monster Girls on the Job! novel on May 8, with narration by Bryson Baugus .

Seven Seas will also release the Monster Musume manga series in oversized hardcover omnibus volumes with exclusive covers, starting with volumes 1-3 in October.

