Tabekko Dōbutsu Anime Film's Clip Highlights Pegasus Singing

3 new visuals also unveiled

The website for the Tabekko Dōbutsu THE MOVIE based on the Tabekko Dōbutsu brand of animal-shaped butter biscuits posted a new clip and three new visuals for the film on Friday. The clip shows Akari Takaishi 's Pegasus character singing.

Image via Tabekko Dōbutsu anime film's X/Twitter account © ギンビス © 劇場版 「たべっ子どうぶつ」製作委員会

Image courtesy of Flag Pictures © ギンビス © 劇場版 「たべっ子どうぶつ」製作委員会

The film will open on May 1 at Tokyo's Shinjuku Wald 9 , along with other theaters throughout Japan.

The film will star:

Hitoshi Takekiyo ( After School Midnighters , FLCL: Grunge ) is directing the film at Marza Animation Planet , and Tetsuhiro Ikeda ( FLCL: Grunge , Inzai Aru Aru Monogatari ) is writing the script. Gin Hashiba ( Magical Destroyers ) is composing the music at TBS TV. Chikako Yokota is the sound director at Glovision . Riko Koarai is the creative producer, Masato Ui is the animation producer, Yōsuke Sakai is the CG supervisor, Kiyoaki Kamei is the art director, and Hiroki Takahashi is the line producer. Travis Japan performs the film's theme song "Would You Like One?"

Kotaro Sudo is planning and producing the film. The Klockworx Co., Ltd. and TBS TV are distributing the film.

The Tabekko Dōbutsu biscuits ship worldwide in over 20 countries and territories, and have been sold since 1978. The snacks are shaped like animals and labeled with the English name of the animal.



