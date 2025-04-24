Teogonia Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, April 25 Debut

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures Inc © TSUKASA TANIMAI/SHUFU TO SEIKATSU SHA CO., LTD./TEOGONIA Project

revealed on Thursday that it will begin streaming the Englishfor the television anime of'slight novel series on Friday.

The English cast includes:

Manuel Aragon is directing the English dub . Zach Bolton is producing. Jessica Sluys is writing the English script. Neal Malley is the mixer. Jeremy Woods is the engineer.

The series debuted on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , and BS11 on April 11. The show is streaming simultaneously in Japan on ABEMA starting on April 12 at 12:30 a.m. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Kunihiro Mori ( Phantom in the Twilight , SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production . Tomoyasu Okubo (scenario for This Ugly Yet Beautiful World , D.Gray-man ) is in charge of series scripts, light novels illustrator Kōichirō Kawano is designing the characters, and Kenji Fujisawa ( Baki Hanma , Hyakko ) is composing the music. WOWMAX is producing the project. STU48 performs the ending theme song "Tsuki to Boku to Atarashii Jibun" (The Moon, Me, and My New Self).

Additional staff includes:

Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures describes the story:

It's a time of warfare where relentless battles continue between human and demi-human tribes like the Ash Monkeys (Macaque) and pig people (Ogres) invading human lands.

Kai, a boy from the village of Rag, spends his days immersed in battle to protect his village. Amidst the harsh battles enforced by those possessing immense power known as "guardian bearers," and as his comrades fall one by one, Kai suddenly recalls memories he shouldn't have experienced - memories of a world with advanced technology and knowledge of people's lives beyond this world. And thus, although Kai was just a villager, he soon finds himself embroiled in great trials...

A magnificent fantasy tale unfolds, chronicling the struggle and growth of a single boy in a harsh world.

Tanimai launched the web novel on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in August 2017, and the latest update was in October 2023. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha is releasing the novel series in book form under its Pash! Books label with illustrations by Kōichirō Kawano , and released the third novel volume in June 2019. PASH! Bunko began releasing a new paperback version of the novels on April 4.

Shunsuke Aoyama launched a manga adaptation on the Pash Up! website in 2018. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha released the 13th compiled book volume on April 4.

J-Novel Club is releasing the light novels in English.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.