The Case Files of Jeweler Richard Novels Begin Serializing Final Volume

Novel series launched in 2015, inspired TV anime in 2020

Image via Amazon © Nanako Tsujimura, Shueisha, Seven Seas Entertainment

The case files of Jeweler Richard

Authorannounced on Thursday that the final volume of) light novel series will begin serializing on the website of's Orange Bunko label on Friday. Tsujimura did not reveal when the final print volume collecting the serialized chapters will ship

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the series and the manga adaptation in English and describes the story:

When Seigi Nakata rescued a handsome young jewelry appraiser from a group of drunken assailants, he got more than he bargained for! The appraiser is Richard Ranasinghe de Vulpian, a brilliant and mysterious British jewelry expert. Seigi hires him to appraise a family heirloom...and that is just the beginning. Together, they unlock the secret messages hidden in the hearts of precious stones--and those who possess them.

Tsujimura launched the novel series with the first volume in 2015 under the Shueisha Orange Bunko imprint. The series' 13th volume shipped in October 2023. Since 2023, Tsujimura has also released a total of four short stories and side stories on the Orange Bunko website. Seven Seas released the 10th volume on March 4.

Akatsuki launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine in November 2019. Ichijinsha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in March 2023. Seven Seas released the sixth volume on April 8.

The novels inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.