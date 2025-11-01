Crossed Hearts Licenses Mai Ando's 'You're Way Too Cheeky, Chigaya-kun!' Manga

Company also licenses Dodo's The Abandoned Villainess Became A Zombie Korean novel series

You're Way Too Cheeky, Chigaya-kun!

Namaiki sugiru yo, Chigaya-kun

Crossed Hearts, a new California-based global English publisher , revealed on Wednesday that it has licensed Mai Ando's) manga, for a planned release in May 2026.

Crossed Hearts describes the story:

Ever since the day they met, no matter how many times she tries to brush him off, Natsune somehow always ends up at the center of Chigaya's playful aim—his words, his smiles, his relentless teasing, all reserved just for her. He's observant in a way that's almost unfair, always knowing the exact moment to catch her off guard, leaving the usually composed Natsune completely flustered and defenseless. Every grin, every mischievous jab feels like another arrow released with precision, and the more she tries to dodge, the closer his aim seems to get. As her heart races faster with every encounter, she can't help but wonder—could there be something more behind his teasing than just a joke? A charming, heart-fluttering high school romance between two archers—a composed senior (normally!) and her cheeky junior who just might be shooting straight for her heart.

Ando launched the manga on the GANMA! app and website in November 2024. GANMA! published the first volume on June 1, and will publish the second volume on November 1.

This is Crossed Heart's first manga license. The manga's previous licenses were Korean webtoons and web novel series.



The Abandoned Villainess Became A Zombie

Crossed Hearts also announced on October 15 it has licensed Dodo'snovel series. Crossed Hearts will release the novel starting in spring 2026.

The original web novel series is completed in 170 chapters on Kakao Page, and has been compiled into four volumes.

Crossed Hearts describes the story:

When I opened my eyes, I was no longer myself.

I had become the villainess of a zombie apocalypse, seconds away from being bitten.

“Wait, stop!” I screamed, but the story's heroes only turned and fled.

Five minutes into my possession, a zombie's teeth sank into my flesh.

And yet… I didn't die.

“P–Penelope?! How are you still alive?”

When I returned unscathed, everyone looked at me as if I'd risen from the grave.

The heroine, Lilia, burst into tears and threw her arms around me, trembling with relief.

Her warmth, her scent—it stirred something feral inside me.

Just one bite, I thought. These were the people who abandoned me.

Surely, one bite wouldn't hurt… right?

But no. I wouldn't give in. I'd endure. I'd survive this. I'd live.

If I could just hold out until the cure was found, maybe I could be human again.

So, I stayed by their side, hiding my secret—that I was no longer one of them. I was a zombie.

Except… something's gone terribly wrong.

“I'll protect you next time.”

“Don't tell me to leave you again. I won't.”

Wait—what is happening here?! Why are they all acting like this?!

I'm supposed to be the villainess (and a zombie), not the one they're falling for!

When did this turn into that kind of story?! A darkly comedic, pulse-racing fantasy about a zombie villainess who survives the apocalypse, only to discover that the real danger isn't the zombies outside… it's everything (and everyone) else inside.

Crossed Hearts is a global publisher of Japanese manga, Korean webcomics, and Asian novels. The company launched its official website earlier this month. Pre-orders placed through the site will guarantee access to Limited Editions at no additional cost, alongside purchase links to other major retailers.

