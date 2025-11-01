E-Sports Brand G2 Launches Fantasy Webtoon Red Aura

Webtoon from art director, studio Kisai Entertainment follows young girl aspiring to become greatest Nomad

Image courtesy of G2

G2, an international entertainment and esports brand, has launched a new original IP titled Red Aura, expanding its presence into fantasy-action storytelling. The online comic series debuted on October 31 in Japan on WEBTOON 's LINE MANGA platform, with English and other language releases planned for a release at a later date on WEBTOON .

Red Aura was developed in partnership with Japanese art director Runbel ( Taizai no Maō light novel illustrator) and KISAI Entertainment, the studio behind the webcomic adaptations of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Beginning After The End . The series will consist of more than 40 episodes in its first season, with the first five episodes available now on LINE MANGA.

The story follows Asa, a young girl aspiring to become the greatest Nomad in a world where magical travelers wield powers that shape reality.

G2 released an animated launch trailer to celebrate the release.

G2 stated the project reflects its broader mission to expand beyond esports into multiple entertainment sectors, including music, fashion, animation, and original storytelling.

Source: Press release